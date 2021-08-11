BET BUZZ: Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Subscribe To The ‘Eurocentric Concept’ Of A Two-Person Relationship

Three new celebrities will uncork their feelings in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s laid-back talk show, Hart to Heart.
TVLine has learned that The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and film star John Travolta will appear in a new episode that will be available to stream this Thursday, Aug. 19. Unlike other talk shows, where guests are grouped together, each Hart to Heart episode is an intimate, one-on-one conversation in which each guest delves into often personal topics while enjoying a glass of wine.
In a sneak peek at an upcoming installment, which you can check out...
