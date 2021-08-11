Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

BET BUZZ: Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Subscribe To The ‘Eurocentric Concept’ Of A Two-Person Relationship

Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago

Cannon, who confessed he wants "10 to 12 kids," is speaking out against recent criticism he's received for having seven kids with four mothers.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Nick Cannon says DaBaby shouldn’t be canceled for his homophobic remarks

Nick Cannon is saying “no” to cancel culture, coming to rapper DaBaby’s defense following his controversial homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud concert on July 25. Cannon, 40, appeared on radio station 105.1’s program, “The Breakfast Club” and expressed his thoughts on the 29-year-old’s comments. The “Wild ‘N Out” host himself has previously come under fire for anti-Semitic statements he made on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast in 2020. The father of seven was fired — then re-hired — from “Wild ‘N Out” after apologizing in February 2021.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal That He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

Watch: Nick Cannon Talks Why Marriage Is Not For Him. Nick Cannon is not masking his feelings about people who criticize his parenting choices. When Charlamagne Tha God suggested on The Breakfast Club that people may have questions about Cannon starting families with multiple women simultaneously, The Masked Singer host said he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Could Only Do A "Verzuz" With R. Kelly

As Hip Hop is still reeling from the high of seeing The LOX and Dipset on the last Verzuz, conversations have already begun about future appearances. The Breakfast Club has weighed in with their opinions of who should show face on the popular series for over a year, and when Nick Cannon paid them a visit, they questioned the media mogul about who he believes would be able to match the talents of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Joey Lawrence says he's open to joining 'The Masked Singer'

Joey Lawrence teased how he would be open to taking his musical talents to the FOX singing competition series "The Masked Singer." In an interview with FOX Television Stations, the "Melissa and Joey" star, 45, talked about how the judges have previously guessed his name when trying to identify the performer onstage.
MusicPosted by
BET

Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live Over Body Shaming And Racist Messages

“On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down,” Lizzo said, wiping away tears, in an Instagram Live recording on Sunday (Aug. 15). The Grammy winner reached a tipping point after receiving a ton of negativity following the release of “Rumors,” her new song with Cardi B. She’s been on the receiving end of racist comments and body shaming.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Hart to Heart: Peacock’s Kevin Hart Talk Show Recruits Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston and John Travolta as Guests

Three new celebrities will uncork their feelings in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s laid-back talk show, Hart to Heart. TVLine has learned that The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and film star John Travolta will appear in a new episode that will be available to stream this Thursday, Aug. 19. Unlike other talk shows, where guests are grouped together, each Hart to Heart episode is an intimate, one-on-one conversation in which each guest delves into often personal topics while enjoying a glass of wine. In a sneak peek at an upcoming installment, which you can check out...
Celebritiesclassixphilly.com

Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Nick Cannon Explains Why ‘Monogamy’ Is A ‘Eurocentric Concept’

Alfredas is back to deliver the hottest headlines in pop culture on the Russ Parr Morning Show, and today’s lineup of topics include updates on the sex abuse trial for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, Nick Cannon’s wild take on the definition of monogamy and the latest stadium that Kanye West is choosing to call home in order to finish up his upcoming (?) album, DONDA.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Defends DaBaby Against "Mob Rule", Says We Should "Embrace Him"

If there is someone who knows about the consequences of making controversial comments, it's Nick Cannon. The media mogul faced off with the public last year after making anti-Semitic remarks on his Cannon's Class podcast, causing his future with longtime partner Viacom to be shaken. There were rumors that Wild n' Out wouldn't return and whispers of his talk show being axed, and after receiving an onslaught of criticism, Cannon resurfaced with an apology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy