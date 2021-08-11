BET BUZZ: Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl

A man from Pawleys Island has plead guilty to shooting a man to death in his front yard. According to Assistant Solicitor Keith Powell, 19 year old Aiden Zasimovitch pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the middle of his trial that began on Monday. Powell and Liz Smith, another Assistant Solicitor, prosecuted the case. Zasimovitch was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and six months on the conspiracy charge. Those charges are linked with the killing of Deondre Brown on December 11 2019. Brown was shot in the front yard of his home in the Pawleys Island area.