Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

BET BUZZ: Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl

Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago

Michael McKinney, who wore body armor and carried multiple guns during the shooting, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Harris County, TXPosted by
The Charleston Press

Man will spend the next four decades in prison for shooting to death woman over an argument with her son and daughter

The future is not bright for this young man because he is about to spend the next four decades in prison after he was found guilty and sentenced for shooting to death a woman over an argument he had with her son and daughter. The incident happened in front of the apartment complex where the woman was living with her family.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years in prison in fatal shooting of transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a transgender woman in the northeast area. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that Marcus S. Lewis, 43, was sentenced Thursday to prison for voluntary manslaughter. In addition, the judge also sentenced Lewis on convictions of armed criminal action, second-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently to the voluntary manslaughter for a total of 22 years.
Pawleys Island, SCwfxb.com

Pawleys Island Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

A man from Pawleys Island has plead guilty to shooting a man to death in his front yard. According to Assistant Solicitor Keith Powell, 19 year old Aiden Zasimovitch pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the middle of his trial that began on Monday. Powell and Liz Smith, another Assistant Solicitor, prosecuted the case. Zasimovitch was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and six months on the conspiracy charge. Those charges are linked with the killing of Deondre Brown on December 11 2019. Brown was shot in the front yard of his home in the Pawleys Island area.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Trump supporter jailed after shooting car of Black girls after Iowa rally

A Trump supporter has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after attending a rally for then-President Donald Trump. The Associated Press reports that Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting from his actions. The shooting took place on 6 December near Des Moines, Iowa, and injured one of the girls in the car.
Hunt County, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Guilty verdict, prison sentence in 2019 shooting

A Hunt County jury has returned a conviction and lengthy prison sentence in connection with a 2019 shooting in Wolfe City. Xzavier Jamarr Jones, 31, of Garland had pleaded not guilty to indictments filed in connection with the incident which reportedly resulted in injuries to multiple victims. Jones was charged...
West Memphis, ARWREG

Teen arrested after West Memphis shooting leaves 3-year-old girl injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A three-year-old girl is recovering at Le Bonheur after being shot on Monday evening in West Memphis, according to West Memphis Police. WMPD said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Barton around 8 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call, and the child was transported to Le Bonheur and is currently in stable condition.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

4-year-old girl, teen wounded in shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Garfield Park. The girl and the teen were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard about 7:15 p.m. when they heard shots coming from an unknown direction, Chicago police said.
Waynesburg, PAObserver-Reporter

Waynesburg man sentenced to prison for movie theater shooting

The former SCI-Greene corrections officer convicted of attacking several teens at a North Franklin Township movie theater in 2019 that left one of the boys with a gunshot wound to his leg was sentenced Thursday to serve time in a state prison. Chris Williams, 55, of Waynesburg, was sentenced by...
Iowa Stateyourfortdodge.com

Iowa Man Sentenced After Shooting At Trump Rally In Des Moines Last Year

A Madison County man has been sentenced to up to 10 years for shooting into an occupied car at a Donald Trump rally. The incident happened last December in Des Moines. 26 year old, Michael Mckinney of Saint Charles was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, after he shot into a car full of teenage girls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy