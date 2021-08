Thomas Tuchel’s Midas touch has created yet another moment that will likely live in Chelsea lore for a long time. As extra-time in the UEFA Super Cup ebbed away with the teams deadlocked at 1-1, one Kepa Arrizabalaga started limbering up on the substitutes bench, getting some stretches in, putting on his gloves, looking every bit like the player next to enter the game with our sixth and final substitution of the evening. And sure enough, just before the clock struck 120, the backup goalkeeper’s number went up on the board in green, next to Édouard Mendy’s in red. Mendy had made several great saves during the match, but would not take part in the penalty shootout.