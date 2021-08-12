Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbertsville, KY

William 'Willie' Johnson

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILBERTSVILLE — William “Willy” Johnson, 68, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Landmark of Kuttawa. William was born on March 25, 1953, in Michigan to the late Roy and Francine Bryan Johnson. He worked for more than 40 years as a blacktop technician for Jim Smith Contracting where he later retired. Fishing, shooting guns and collecting and building trains were some of his valued hobbies. He loved to play games and cards with his kids and spending time riding on his tractor and buggy.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Gilbertsville, KY
Obituaries
State
Michigan State
City
Gilbertsville, KY
City
Grand Rivers, KY
City
Benton, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willy#Guns#Jim Smith Contracting#Siberian#Rocky Point Dr#Fl 33607#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy