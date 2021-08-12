William 'Willie' Johnson

GILBERTSVILLE — William “Willy” Johnson, 68, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Landmark of Kuttawa. William was born on March 25, 1953, in Michigan to the late Roy and Francine Bryan Johnson. He worked for more than 40 years as a blacktop technician for Jim Smith Contracting where he later retired. Fishing, shooting guns and collecting and building trains were some of his valued hobbies. He loved to play games and cards with his kids and spending time riding on his tractor and buggy.