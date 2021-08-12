James 'Jimmy' Lawson Strickland
MAYODAN, N.C. — James “Jimmy” Lawson Strickland, 65, of Mayodan, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 9, 2021, at Gibson House in Reidsville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1-2 p.m.) at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the home of his daughter, Jamie Vernon, 504 Wooten Street in Madison.www.paducahsun.com
