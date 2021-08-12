Charles Michael Upchurch

Charles Upchurch, age 71, of Paducah, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Charles was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church and a native of Tiptonville, Tennessee. Charles worked with Boy Scouts for many years. He was retired as deputy jailer from McCracken County Jail. Charles was a true Chicago Cubs baseball fan. He had a keen interest in studying Civil War history, using his muzzelloading gun, and at times being a part of the Civil War reenactments.