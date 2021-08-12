Cancel
Paducah, KY

Allen Eugene Williams

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with deep sadness the Williams Family announces the passing of Allen Eugene Williams, 73, on Aug. 5, 2021. Allen was born in Loudon, Tennessee, and graduated from Loudon High School in 1966. He then attained his B.S. from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, in 1970 and his M.S. from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1976. At Berea College, he met his wife, Vicki, and they were married at the college’s historic Danforth Chapel. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany for four years. He always reflected on his time in Germany with pride and happiness. Allen went on to have a distinguished career at Union Carbide and Lockheed Martin in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and later as a business manager at USEC in Paducah, Kentucky. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah. After retirement, he spent his leisure time doing the pastimes he loved most: golfing, hunting, reading his favorite fiction authors and, of course, spending time with family and friends.

