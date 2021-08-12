Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Top Glove chairman says companies face increased brand scrutiny amid pandemic, digital, climate-led disruptions

By Ahmad Naqib Idris
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Top Glove Corp Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai said building the rubber glove manufacturer's brand resilience is essential as it leads to longevity of customer loyalty and stakeholder trust at a time when companies and their brands are subjected to increased scrutiny amid pandemic, digital and climate-led disruptions.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Glove#Climate#Customer Centricity#Glove Corp Bhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Nurotech is disrupting digital marketing industry

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Nurotech - a brand of YogyaInfomedia Limited, is a global independent company that provides Website Designing and Digital Marketing solutions with guaranteed SEO results. Consumers have moved forward with the digital world and so are their expectations. With the fall in conventional marketing...
Businessmartechseries.com

Trusted Media Brands Announces Acquisition Of Leading Streaming And Social Video Company Jukin Media To Form Multi-Faceted Digital Media Company

– Shared leadership in user-generated content across brand properties brings like-minded approach together under one portfolio of content. Following a year of significant growth, Trusted Media Brands, a portfolio of user-generated and community-based lifestyle brands including Taste of Home, Family Handyman, and Reader’s Digest, has acquired Jukin Media, the rapidly growing and award-winning streaming and social video company whose properties include FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy. With Jukin Media’s world-class content production capabilities and its proven ability to build massive audiences, the combined company will provide advertisers with unmatched power to reach consumers across web, social, CTV, OTT and print properties with brand-safe, unique and authentic content. The acquisition further establishes Trusted Media Brands as a digital-first media company that offers brands and commerce partners best-in-class opportunities to connect with highly engaged audiences.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Tesla boosts China public relations, legal teams after setbacks

(Aug 17): Tesla Inc is looking to expand its public relations and legal teams in China after a run of bad publicity and tighter regulatory scrutiny. The electric-vehicle pioneer is seeking to fill external affairs positions, whose responsibilities include government relations, in several cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing, according to a post on its official WeChat site. The company is also hiring more public relations managers in Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Xi’an and Shenyang.
Medical & Biotechtheedgemarkets.com

Medi Lifestyle signs exclusive distributor agreements to sell and distribute Covid-19 antibodies test kits and analysers

SINGAPORE (Aug 16): Medi Lifestyle, the former Catalist-listed engineering firm IEV Holdings, has entered into exclusive distributor agreements with China-based biotech company Lansion Biotechnology on Monday. The agreements were signed by Medi Lifestyle’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, HealthPro Marketing and HealthPro Pharma. The agreements are for the sales and distribution of...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares fall as investors eye rising Covid-19 cases, Afghan crisis

HONG KONG (Aug 17): Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as growing anxiety over the spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 infections and turmoil in Afghanistan eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. The continued spread of new COVID-19 variants and the impact on the global economy have...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Shares wobble as China crackdown, Covid-19 weigh

LONDON/HONG KONG (Aug 17): Global shares stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by concerns over China's regulations for its once-freewheeling internet sector and a worldwide spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Delta variant. US Treasury and German bond yields fell to the lowest in over a week ahead of the release...
Public HealthVoice of America

Nigerian Doctors' Strike Disrupts Health System Amid Pandemic

Doctors in Nigeria are on strike over unpaid salaries and poor benefits. But the strike by some 40% of the country’s medical workforce comes amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, severely straining Nigeria's health care system. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja. Camera: Emeka Gibson Producer: Mary Cieslak.
Businesstheloadstar.com

SCD: Say hello to your pandemic price increase

(Inflation, supply chain disruptions and changes in business strategies all point to higher prices. And that may be a good thing.) As we slowly open the living room drapes to peek at the pandemic landscape, we see that a lot has changed. Our relationship with work is different. Many companies...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InsureLife Raising Seed Round, Signs Major Insurance Brands, To Digitally Connect Insurance Companies With Customers And Agents, Improving Sales Process

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureLife, a startup technology company in Raleigh, NC, has developed an AI-powered platform for Insurers that digitally connects their financial services products with consumers and agents, growing sales in a contactless world. Investors in the Seed round include Nassau Financial Group, CFV Ventures,...
ShoppingPosted by
Footwear News

International Brands Led Millennial’s Pandemic-Induced E-Commerce Shopping Habits

With in-person shopping largely limited, many millennials went straight to their favorite international brands’ websites for purchases during the first half of 2021, a new survey has found  — with clothing and footwear among the most-purchased categories. Over the last six months, 52% of people age 25 to 34 made direct-to-consumer e-commerce purchases from international brands, according to eShopWorld’s July Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021 survey of about 15,000 consumers in 14 countries. “Shuttered stores and reduced access to physical shops prompted consumers to purchase items online that they normally would have validated and bought in-store,” ESW said in a statement. By region,...
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

School disruption in UK amid COVID-19 pandemic worst since WWII: report

LONDON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Schools in Britain have faced their most disruptive period during the coronavirus pandemic since World War II, a British think-tank said in a report published Wednesday. The Institute for Government, an independent think tank which aims to improve government effectiveness through research and analysis, said...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

WHO's Pandemic Project Faces Cash Crunch Amid Vaccine, Oxygen Shortages

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $11.5 billion in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a draft report seen by Reuters shows, amid worries wealthy nations are partly bypassing its COVID-19 programmes. A large portion of the cash being requested from...
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy