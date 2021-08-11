Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Sunway, DNeX, Yinson, AT Systematization, Asdion, D&O, Reservoir Link, JF Technology, Serba Dinamik, Ta Win, Greatech, Hup Seng and Luxchem

By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus tomorrow (Aug 12) include: Sunway Bhd, Dagang NeXchange Bhd, Yinson Holdings Bhd, AT Systematization Bhd, Asdion Bhd, D&O Green Technologies Bhd, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd, JF Technology Bhd, Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, Ta Win Holdings Bhd, Greatech Technology Bhd, Hup Seng Industries Bhd and Luxchem Corp Bhd.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Renewable Energy#Systematization Asdion#Yinson Holdings Bhd#Reservoir Link Energy Bhd#Jf Technology Bhd#Luxchem Corp Bhd#Ijm Corp Bhd#Fortuna Gembira Enterpris#Sumitomo Corp#Fpso#Standard Chartered Bank#Systematization Bhd#Mercury Securities Bhd#Dutch#Founder Energy Sdn Bhd#Isc Co Ltd#Asean#Jfh Technology#Kunshan Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Rise in CPO price boosts CPO export duty collection to RM564.82 mil

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): The crude palm oil (CPO) export duty collection for the first five months of 2021 is estimated to have increased by more than five times to RM564.82 million compared with RM111 million in the same period in 2020. In a statement today, the Ministry of Plantation...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Sime Darby Plantation, Tri-Mode, S P Setia, Widad, AirAsia, KLK, Batu Kawan, Samchem, Berjaya Food, Kelington, Grand Hoover, Tomei, Kawan Food, Central Global, Komarkcorp and Tasco

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus tomorrow (Aug 19) include: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, Tri-Mode System (M) Bhd, S P Setia Bhd, Widad Group Bhd, AirAsia Group Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Batu Kawan Bhd, Samchem Holdings Bhd, Berjaya Food Bhd, Kelington Group Bhd, Grand Hoover Bhd, Tomei Consolidated Bhd, Kawan Food Bhd, Central Global Bhd, Komarkcorp Bhd and Tasco Bhd.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Serba Dinamik rises after announcing RM286m contracts win

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s share price rose as much as two sen or 5% to 42 sen in Bursa Malaysia morning trade today after the engineering solutions provider announced yesterday it secured, among others, approximately US$67.7 million (about RM286.3 million) worth of contracts from Malaysian and international clients.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

D&O offers to acquire electroplating services firm for RM55m

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Electronic components maker D&O Green Technologies Bhd said it has made an offer to acquire precision electroplating services firm Syntronixs Asia Sdn Bhd for RM55 million. The offer was made to the four shareholders of the firm, comprising individuals Johannes Nicolaas Peperkamp and Yong Kuan Ho...
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

BlackRock buys clean energy builder National Renewable Solutions

(Aug 18): BlackRock Inc’s real estate and infrastructure unit has acquired National Renewable Solutions, a developer of utility-scale wind and solar projects in the US. The asset manager’s BlackRock Real Assets now owns 100% of NRS and will operate the company’s current project development pipeline of over 3.5 gigawatts of assets in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, BlackRock said in an emailed statement. The acquisition price was not disclosed.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Top Glove transfers 17,600 treasury shares to MD

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Top Glove Corp Bhd has transferred a total of 17,600 treasury shares worth RM67,936 to its managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow, its Bursa Malaysia filing showed yesterday. The glove manufacturer said the shares were awarded to Lee under the Employees’ Share Grant Plan at a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Goldman masks, scrutiny at Morgan Stanley as Delta spreads

NEW YORK (Aug 18): Just months after rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley embraced diverging strategies for returning staff to their towers, they’re suddenly in agreement: More stringent precautions are probably needed. Goldman, the first major Wall Street bank to require employees to return to US offices, is...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Hazem denies he conspired with Jho Low to siphon millions from 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) former CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman denied in the High Court today that he had conspired with fugitive financier Jho Low to siphon millions of ringgit from the fund. Replying to former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee...
Sportstheedgemarkets.com

Thomas Cup Finals: Malaysia in Group D with Japan, England, Canada

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Malaysia have been drawn in the same group with 2018 Thomas Cup runners-up Japan for the Thomas Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark from Oct 9 to 17. The draw, which was held virtually today, sees ninth-seeded Malaysia, Japan, England and Canada being pitted in Group D.
Medical & Biotechtheedgemarkets.com

Rapid Covid-testing firm draws US$60 million from Ventura Capital

(Aug 19): DNANudge Ltd., a maker of rapid Covid tests that were adapted on the fly from a consumer dietary-guidance technology, has received US$60 million in funding led by Ventura Capital in a bid to ramp up production and expand diagnostic applications. DNANudge will use the funding, which includes participation...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Robinhood tumbles after slowdown warning clouds crypto boom

(Aug 19): Robinhood Markets Inc. warned investors Wednesday that a second-quarter revenue surge, fueled by a boom in cryptocurrency trading, might not last. In its first earnings report as a publicly traded company, the brokerage said revenue more than doubled to US$565 million, but that a significant portion of that was fueled by virtual currencies, primarily Dogecoin, a token that originated as a joke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy