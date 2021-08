Summer job

The lifeguards at the Luick Memorial Pool this summer include, from left, Alexis Gardalen (manager), Jonah Christianson (assistant manager), Cohen Sifert, Kati Brown, Ava Negrete, Nicholas Jenison (head lifeguard), Lauren Crawford, Elizabeth Hinman, Shea Sopher, Emma Smith, Cooper Sifert, and Braden Gabrielson. Missing from the photo are Jacob Hansen, Jazmyn Gomez, Jennah Meyer and Paige German. The front desk is staffed by Dalton Clark, Desiree German, Madison Swenson, Ella Negrete, Emma Carlson and Emma Erwin-Miller.