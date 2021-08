The Prairie Homestead Power Show and Market returns for 2021. The show will be held for the 31st time, after taking a break last year due to Covid-19. The power show will be held Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Jenison-Meacham Farm and Art Center, north of Belmond. “We are really focusing on having a family-friendly event,” Show Manager Jerry Holmes said. “We have lots of great things for the whole family.”