SHRM, Mid-South SHRM partner to provide job fair
Southern KY Society for Human Resource Managers (SHRM) and Mid-South SHRM partner to provide a job fair with 27 local employers at the Greenwood Mall. This event will last for three days, Thursday through Saturday, (Aug. 12-14) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, this is an opportunity to meet a range of employers. The industries include manufacturing, banking, school systems, custodial, restaurant, IT and many others.www.franklinfavorite.com
Comments / 0