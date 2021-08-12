Cancel
SHRM, Mid-South SHRM partner to provide job fair

By the Franklin Favorite
Franklin Favorite
 5 days ago

Southern KY Society for Human Resource Managers (SHRM) and Mid-South SHRM partner to provide a job fair with 27 local employers at the Greenwood Mall. This event will last for three days, Thursday through Saturday, (Aug. 12-14) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, this is an opportunity to meet a range of employers. The industries include manufacturing, banking, school systems, custodial, restaurant, IT and many others.

