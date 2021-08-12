Understanding How a Risk Reversal Works
Risk reversal can be used as a hedging strategy for options trading. An investor buys one option and writes or sells another within the same expiration month. This type of strategy is designed to help options traders minimize downside risk when taking long or short positions. It’s typically more common to seek risk reversals used when trading options for commodities or forex, though they can also be employed by stock options traders. While risk reversals can offer some advantages to investors, there are some potential downsides to be aware of.www.kten.com
