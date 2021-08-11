Five Investment Takeaways from the UN Climate Report
The recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report was dire -- it confirmed that human activity has caused environmental change, and that we only have a small window of time to correct rising carbon emissions to prevent further temperature increase. Global Head of ESG Research at Jefferies Aniket Shah tells Cheddar about five opportunities investors can take from the information in the report, including investing in companies with net zero carbon targets, and factoring in extreme events like droughts and wildfires when analyzing supply chain and risks.cheddar.com
