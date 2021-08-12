Coco’s Cottage is a cute and cozy space with a covered patio and large yard with lots of privacy and walking distance to downtown Brenham. It can provide 3 beds despite being a 1/1 since it has a queen bedroom and a living room with a sofa that converts to a full bed and two chairs that convert to a queen bed when pushed together. Coco’s Cottage offers lots of indoor and outdoor games, and several smart features including a smart speaker exhaust fan in the restroom, smart televisions in the bedroom and living room, Nest thermostats, smoke detectors and a an entry door lock, and a Bluetooth speaker that can be used indoors or outdoors. This is the perfect place to enjoy the combination of close proximity to downtown while still enjoying the peacefulness of Pecan Street.