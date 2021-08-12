Bella’s Bungalow is directly across the railroad tracks from downtown Brenham and all the unique shops, dining, live music, and much more! The sleeping areas include a king bedroom and a living room with two sleeper sofas that both convert into full beds. Additionally there is a dining and game room area, a kitchen, a covered patio, and a yard with two gliders surrounding a wood burning fire pit. This is the perfect homebase for a fun weekend in downtown Brenham!