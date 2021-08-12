North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks and Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego
San Diego CA— North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.www.osidenews.com
Comments / 0