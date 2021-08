During the pandemic, it is important to recognize the helpers. I would like to publicly recognize Upward Bound and their teachers for still doing the summer program to keep our spirits up during such a hard time. The online classes prepared me for the SATs and for my junior year classes. It was nice to log on and see all of my teachers’ faces during those few weeks. They even brought kids laptops and mobile hot spots who were in need of them. I thank you for all you do to support me and others in our journey to college.