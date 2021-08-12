Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Midwife accused in death of a newborn

By ANNISA KEITH
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — An involuntary manslaughter case still awaits a preliminary hearing concerning the death of a newborn. Denise Elizabeth Midstokke, 64, is out on $50,000 bail for charges of involuntary manslaughter, and destruction of evidence. If convicted, she could see a sentence of up to life in prison, and up to a $50,000 fine. In her conditions of release, Midstokke had to surrender her passport and cease providing midwife services until further notice from the court.

