Once in a while a single question is brought forth: “Why is it ...?” Why is it that thus or thus is happening? Why is it that they have and I don't?. I’m sure that you have a lot of “why is it” questions on your mind. It all comes down to facts and truth, like why is it that I got beat in the YMCA’s pickleball tournament last Friday. Wellllll, the facts and truth are that I’m old and the competition was better. Simple. No arguments. If only all “why is it” questions were that easy to solve.