Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

0 Bedroom Home in Racine - $9,900

Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDockominium 40 foot slip. Great Location. Closest to the main building for convenience and is on the Congress Parkway for great summertime people watching. Features 50 amp shore power electricity, fresh water and internet. Slip owner has access to recently updated Lakeshore Towers Condo amenities which includes: outdoor heated pool, 2 party rooms, game room, exercise room, with his/hers separate locker rooms with showers. This slip includes 1 underground assigned parking space. Close to waterfront activities, fireworks and live music. Boat up restaurants, award winning beaches, lighthouse, plus walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, art galleries and so much more in the hip and revitalized downtown Racine.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Restaurants#Beaches#Art Galleries#Parking Space#Great Location#Slip#Lakeshore Towers Condo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy