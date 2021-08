It all started with laps under the moonlight, but for local cross country runners the goal is to finish at a state championship this fall. Runners from Ashley Ridge, Pinewood and Summerville high schools gathered at 11 p.m. July 29 for the annual Midnight Run Relays, a tradition designed to celebrate the opening of high school cross country practice. In anticipation of the stroke of midnight, the absolute earliest teams were allowed to open practice this year under South Carolina High School League guidelines, runners divided into seven teams comprised of five to six athletes each.