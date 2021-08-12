Match Recap | NYCFC 1-1 Pumas UNAM - Pumas Wins 3-2 on PKs
New York City FC were in Leagues Cup action on Wednesday night as they faced Mexican opposition in the form of Pumas UNAM. The Boys in Blue saw two goals ruled out by VAR before a header from Taty Castellanos gave them the lead in the 61st minute. They were pegged back a little over 10 minutes later by a Rogério strike, and that forced the game into penalties. After eight kicks the scores were tied at 2-2. A missed attempt from Maxi Moralez allowed Sebastian Saucedo to win the game for Pumas.www.nycfc.com
