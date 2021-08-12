Match Recap | NYCFC 1-1 Pumas UNAM - Pumas Wins 3-2 on PKs

This has to be one of the most difficult Man of the Match decisions I’ve had to make since I was put in charge of the process in 2018. There are two candidates for the Chicago Fire that stand out from the rest of the team in their 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. The first, of course, is Luka Stojanovic, scorer of the Fire’s two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. The second is Mauricio Pineda. The Fire’s sweeper has done everything on defense and did it well. From stopping shots to making tackles and intercepting passes, Pineda has established himself as the best center back on the roster.