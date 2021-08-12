Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-1 Pumas UNAM - Pumas Wins 3-2 on PKs

nycfc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC were in Leagues Cup action on Wednesday night as they faced Mexican opposition in the form of Pumas UNAM. The Boys in Blue saw two goals ruled out by VAR before a header from Taty Castellanos gave them the lead in the 61st minute. They were pegged back a little over 10 minutes later by a Rogério strike, and that forced the game into penalties. After eight kicks the scores were tied at 2-2. A missed attempt from Maxi Moralez allowed Sebastian Saucedo to win the game for Pumas.

www.nycfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gloster
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Alfredo Morales
Person
Keaton Parks
Person
Jesús Medina
Person
Sebastian Saucedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unam#Nycfc#Inter Miami#Leagues Cup#Mexican#Var#Pumas Unam#Yes Network Nycfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSnycfc.com

Five Points | Taty's Back

New York City FC were back to winning ways on Saturday night against Inter Miami CF. Here’s Five Points from great performance, presented by Etihad Airways…. If Maxi Moralez was frustrated with how New York City FC’s Leagues Cup campaign ended this week he channeled that frustration into Saturday’s game against Inter Miami CF.
newyorkredbulls.com

Match Recap: NYRB II Falls at Home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-1

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (August 7, 2021) – New York Red Bulls II (3-9-4, 13 points) fell to the Tampa Bay Rowdies (10-6-0, 30 points), 2-1, on Friday, August 6 at MSU Soccer Park. New York started the match strong and opened the scoring in the 9th minute as forward Jake LaCava found the back of the net off a shot from just inside the box. In the 33rd minute, Tampa Bay equalized on a header from forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match report: New England Revolution 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Paxten Aaronson’s first career goal wasn’t enough for Philadelphia Union to snatch a point at Gillette Stadium, as goals from Matt Polster and Gustavo Bou gave the league-leading New England Revolution a 2-1 win on Sunday night. With rotation ahead of Thursday’s Concacaf Champions League match against Club America a...
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Chicago Fire 2, New York Red Bulls 1: Man of the Match

This has to be one of the most difficult Man of the Match decisions I’ve had to make since I was put in charge of the process in 2018. There are two candidates for the Chicago Fire that stand out from the rest of the team in their 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. The first, of course, is Luka Stojanovic, scorer of the Fire’s two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. The second is Mauricio Pineda. The Fire’s sweeper has done everything on defense and did it well. From stopping shots to making tackles and intercepting passes, Pineda has established himself as the best center back on the roster.
MLSnycfc.com

How to Watch & Listen to NYCFC vs. Pumas UNAM

New York City FC return to Yankee Stadium for a match against Mexican side Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup. Here's what you need to know... Date and Time: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:00pm ET. Competition: 2021 Leagues Cup. Stadium: Yankee Stadium. Broadcast. Television: TUDN. Stream: ESPN+. Radio: Listen...
MLSintermiamicf.com

MATCH RECAP: Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Win Against Nashville SC

Inter Miami CF (4W-4D-8L, 16 points) earned a deserved 2-1 victory over Nashville SC with a late winner from Indiana Vassilev, extending the team’s unbeaten streak to four, the longest in team history. Gonzalo Higuaín scored Inter Miami’s other goal in the match and was named Heineken Man of the Match.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

Despite odd form, NYCFC emerges as favorites to beat Pumas in Leagues Cup

I can’t express to you how frustrating this past week has been in relation to being an New York City FC supporter. Despite facing match congestion on a short road trip, it wasn’t asking much of an in-form NYCFC to make easy work of teams like the Chicago Fire and Toronto FC, two clubs that have struggled immensely all season. Collecting a mere two points from each — a scoreless draw against Chicago and terrible collapse that lead to a 2-2 draw against Toronto — was unacceptable. City came into those games with the opportunity to put themselves firmly in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. And yeah, they’re 3rd right now just two points below Orlando City with a game in hand. But those were two games they should’ve won.
New York City, NYnycfc.com

The Away End | Pumas UNAM with Cesar Hernandez

New York City FC are back home in the Bronx for a Leagues Cup tie against Pumas UNAM. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to Cesar Hernandez, a freelance soccer writer covering the game in the U.S. and Mexico, and a member of the Mexican Soccer Show podcast.
Soccersgbonline.com

Puma Signs Christian Pulisic

Puma has signed Christian Pulisic, the American soccer star, to an endorsement deal. He had been with Nike. Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League, is the youngest captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team and the first American-born winner of the UEFA Champions League. In a...
New York City, NYYES Network

NYCFC set to take on Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup

New York City FC are in the Bronx on Wednesday to take on Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. New York City FC have enjoyed a strong first half to the season, placing themselves above the line for playoff qualification as they chase down the Supporters’ Shield.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: New York City (2)1-1 (3) Pumas in Leagues Cup 2021

Favio Álvarez out, Washington Corozo in. The teams finally take the field at Yankee Stadium to warm up with just minutes to go before the game's opening whistle. The stadium staff removes the protective rain cover from the field that was covering the grass. 10:34 PM11 hours ago. Three hours...
MLSchatsports.com

Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Preview: NYCFC vs. Pumas UNAM

Ronny Delia’s men return home to play what would be their first ever Cup tie at Yankee Stadium. The competition in question? The Leagues Cup. Some would even go as far as to call it ‘the Europa League of North America’. It is a fairly new venture between the two largest and most popular leagues in North America: MLS and Liga MX. Here at Hudson River Blue, we’re all in! NYCFC have yet to pick up any major silverware and I’m of the opinion that any trophy matters if you try hard enough to convince yourself that it does.
New York City, NYnycfc.com

Injury Report | Pair To Miss Pumas Match

New York City FC are in Leagues Cup action on Wednesday against Pumas UNAM. Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without two players for the game. Brazilian forward Héber remains absent as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. Also missing for the game will...
New York City, NYnycfc.com

Photos | Leagues Cup Preparations

New York City FC are in the Bronx on Wednesday to take on Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup. Go inside the training ground as the Boys in Blue put in the final preparations ahead of Quarterfinals.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

Halftime Thoughts: NYCFC vs. Pumas

Since NYCFC first began playing at Yankee Stadium in their inaugural season, fans have grown accustomed to some of the quirks of calling a baseball stadium home. However, the 3-hour rain delay may be one of the few baseball-like experiences that could still have thrown us for a loop. Regardless,...
MLSPosted by
90min

Ronny Deila remains confident in NYCFC despite loss to Pumas in Leagues Cup

Pumas defeated NYCFC 3-2 in penalties during the Leagues Cup quarter-finals after a gruelling 1-1 draw in regular time, but head coach Ronny Deila isn't worried about the elimination. The manager congratulated the Mexican side on their win before detailing that the experience served as a learning lesson for his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy