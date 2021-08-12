The New Normal: Finding Routine and Perspective in Coffee Shops

When it comes to delicious entrees, Panda Express has us all covered. And their latest addition to the menu is no exception. (Or at least, it sounds like it to us!) So what is this new entree? According to a card we received from Panda Express and the fine foodies over at Chew Boom, it seems that the latest addition to the menu is none other than Crispy Almond Chicken Breast. This entree dropped in restaurants across the country on August 11, and features their all white meat chicken.