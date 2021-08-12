The New Normal: Finding Routine and Perspective in Coffee Shops
Terrible breakfast sandwiches. Over-caffeinated jitters. Genial small talk. Awkward exploratory Tinder dates happening across the room. Put together, these things might constitute an array of distractions, and they don’t sound like the ideal work environment. But they make up the sights and sounds of coffee shops all around America, from the shiny, generic corporate chains to the most pretentious hipster paradise. As a freelance writer, they have been my not-so-personal offices for the majority of the past eight years.www.success.com
