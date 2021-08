Baddoo was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after colliding with teammate Derek Hill in the outfield, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. It was a violent collision at full speed in left-center field as the two outfielders chased down a fly ball, which Hill managed to catch. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Baddoo is being evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI prior to leaving the game. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 22-year-old held out of Wednesday's contest given the nature of the collision.