A massive plan to expand social programs like Medicare, tackle climate change and fund pre-K and community college cleared its first hurdle in the Senate early on Wednesday. The passage of a budget resolution for the expansion kicked off an intricate process to pass a $3.5 trillion package that is a signature part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The resolution passed the Senate at just before 4 AM ET on a party line vote, 50-49. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, with 19 Republicans joining with all 50 Democrats and independents. That was a rare...