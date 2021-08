Both CNN and its chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward are calling out Sen. Ted Cruz for spreading what they say is a misleading and inaccurate Twitter meme showing Ward in what the conservative senator calls a burka. Cruz today retweeted a post from right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec depicting Ward with and without a head-covering. Cruz added the comment, “Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)” Ward responded by noting, “This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always...