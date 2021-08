As Humboldt County COVID-19 cases continue to spike, a pandemic denier gets sick and now wants others to avoid his mistake, urging everyone to get vaccinated. And is it safe to dine-in at our favorite restaurants as the Delta variant surges and so many of us haven't gotten our shots? We'll also talk about a recent briefing at the Monument, which continues to burn along State Route 299 east of Willow Creek. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.