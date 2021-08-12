Louis Marak's Visual Riddles

Louis Marak's illusionistic ceramics stretch the capacities of clay in unexpected ways. Fired ceramic slabs become surfaces to draw and paint upon. Images are full of illogical juxtapositions. Even when this is not the case, the way the pieces play at being both objects and images yields surreal results. Glazed bowls, reliefs and ceramic slabs are painted in perspective, with vanishing points and implied orthogonals indicating recessed space. Shallow surfaces appear to roil with objects. Details in the carving are rendered in low relief, so actual shadows make bits of the trompe l'oeil pop. Even functional items like bowls contain grace notes of relief that support the story the objects tell — making a fishtail appear to flip, or a drop of water spill. In several artworks, deep space is implied but then cordoned off by illusionistic drapery slung across a painted dowel. Most freestanding pieces are shaped like pedestals or monumental slabs. Most are a couple of feet high. Marak makes cartoons at 1:1 scale and uses them to lightly incise drawings into leather-hard, press-molded clay slabs just half an inch thick. He builds on these slabs by using low relief to create contour lines and textures.