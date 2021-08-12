Cal Poly Humboldt?

When and where I was a kid — 1950s, Britain — it was science or arts. No middle ground, nothing nuanced about my education. If you were "science," you looked to engineering or medicine for your future. If you were "arts," you ended up doing, well, something else — usually more creative. I became a civil engineer: three years at the University of London, no electives, no nothing if it wasn't engineering. The limitations of my education hit home when I saw a pal reading Russia and the USSR: The Big Three. "Who are they?" I asked, and he gave me a despairing look. (Hint: It wasn't Gorbachev, Yeltsin and Putin.) The science/arts dichotomy in which I grew up was later labeled as "left-brain" and "right-brain" although, truth be told, there's no evidence that any of us uses one half of our brain more than the other.