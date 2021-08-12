Open Your Mind
Last week I asked a very important question about the continued existence of live music in the face of our increasing pandemic spike and its attendant dangers. That question has been answered by a wave of cancelations here and abroad. I wrote about the spike affecting my former home of New Orleans and, to give you an idea of how seriously that place is taking things, the rescheduled Jazz Fest 2021 has now been canceled. This is probably the most internationally famous festival in a town whose lifeblood is music tourism. The Rolling Stones were set to headline. Things are indeed dire.www.northcoastjournal.com
Comments / 0