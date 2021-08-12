Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Open Your Mind

By Collin Yeo, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I asked a very important question about the continued existence of live music in the face of our increasing pandemic spike and its attendant dangers. That question has been answered by a wave of cancelations here and abroad. I wrote about the spike affecting my former home of New Orleans and, to give you an idea of how seriously that place is taking things, the rescheduled Jazz Fest 2021 has now been canceled. This is probably the most internationally famous festival in a town whose lifeblood is music tourism. The Rolling Stones were set to headline. Things are indeed dire.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Gramsci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Tourism#Ambient Music#Music Festival#Experimental Music#Art#The Rolling Stones#Covid#Open Head Records#Idyl#Lk#Polar Rig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicThe Quietus

Open Minded: Koreless Interviewed

Eight years ago, everyone wanted to know what producer Lewis Roberts' next move would be but then he 'disappeared' into obsessive work on his singular debut album Agor, which has finally surfaced. Luke Turner talks to him about the apocalyptic nature of Cafe del Mar, the alterity of the coast and FKA Twigs.
Musicthis song is sick

Jasper Tygner Releases Lo-Fi Rave Track “Change Your Mind”

Every song we post about makes us feel some type of way, but not every song also transports us to specific moments in time. The latest entrant to this legendary category? London based producer Jasper Tygner’s newest release “Change Your Mind“. While Tygner’s style normally tends to lean more on...
WTOP

Free your mind! En Vogue hits The Birchmere

Listen to the full conversation on our “Beyond the Fame” podcast. D.C. area music fans are about to witness one of the ’90s best R&B groups. En Vogue electrifies The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday night. “We love The Birchmere,” co-founder Terry Ellis told WTOP. “We always have fun...
TV & VideosSentinel & Enterprise

How Ron Popeil perfected the art of the infomercial

“It chops, it dices, it slices/ It never stops/ Lasts a lifetime, it mows your lawn…/ It picks up the kids from school/ It gets rid of unwanted facial hair/ It gets rid of embarrassing age spots/ It delivers the pizza.” —”Step Right Up,” Tom Waits, 1976. Ron Popeil —...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/16)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Gabriel Teodros) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Jungle, Ty Segall, Liars, and more.
Musicarcamax.com

The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender

The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender. Brandon Flowers and co will be joined by the North Shields singer-songwriter, 27, on four of their UK and Irish dates in 2022 as part of their 'Imploding The Mirage Tour'. And 'Run for Cover' hitmaker Brandon has revealed they are...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Train Your Mind to Focus on the Positive

Are you an optimistic person? If yes, how do you know it? If little things in your life are not bothering you, you are surely an optimistic person. Sometimes, getting a feeling of anxiety is okay. If you get it more often, then it might be considered problematic. We see all terrible things going around us. It becomes impossible to resist the feeling of negative vibes. There are a few ways to get an optimistic outlook on situations you face in your daily life.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Economynny360.com

Landlord finds herself pulled into renter’s drama

I’m a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn’t throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Stunning Robe Selfie

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known most for her role in the sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ is showing she’s fully come into her own in her latest Instagram post. The actress displayed a tasteful robe selfie in black and white, with just a hint of polka-dotted tights peeking out beneath her fluffy, white robe. Seeing that the actress has been enjoying her holiday abroad, it’s only fitting that she unwinds after a long day of touring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy