Anti-heroic

In today's Entertainment Fix, James Gunn has revealed that "there was a time" when he considered making Superman the main villain of The Suicide Squad. On the latest episode of Script Apart, The Suicide Squad's writer and director discussed the evolution of his script for the DCEU movie. He revealed that, at one point, he toyed with the idea of pitting Task Force X against The Man of Steel because he felt that it would make for "a very interesting story," though he ultimately decided to make Starro the movie's big bad. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has revealed Zendaya will play the lead character in his planned sci-fi sequel. Speaking with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica, per DuneInfo (and translated independently by IGN), Villeneuve expressed his eagerness to work on Dune: Part 2 and even confirmed that Zendaya would emerge as the protagonist of the adaptation's next installment, taking the reins from Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, who is the main focus of the upcoming release. Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters. As reported by Variety, Free Guy brought in another $22.5 million internationally and is over halfway in its quest to recoup its production budget of over $100 million. This debut is obviously hindered by the concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, but it was also strengthened by the fact that Free Guy was only available in theaters. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!