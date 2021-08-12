Anti-heroic

Cancel
By John J. Bennett
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SUICIDE SQUAD. It has been five years (sigh) since the misbegotten and now confusingly titled Suicide Squad bowed. At the time, I was hellbent on enjoying the thing, intermittently awestruck as I had been by the work of writer/director David Ayer. Good times meet sad ends, though, and as I lengthily enumerated in this publication, there was a great deal more sadness than good in that horror show. Half a decade on, as the DC Universe still struggles to find its footing and fights the unwinnable fight against the MCU (that WalMart of moviedom), somebody has decided the good bad guys deserve another shot at success. From a distance, the wisdom seems questionable at best.

