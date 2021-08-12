Listen to Jon

The woman's voice was unflinchingly confident as she spoke, addressing the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors during public comment. "It is unscientific," she said of the creation of three different COVID-19 vaccines, each of which built upon decades of research and underwent months of rigorous trials, and the near unanimous recommendation of health officials across the nation and the world that people should get vaccinated in an effort to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.