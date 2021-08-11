Cancel
Beaufort, SC

Cottrell to coach men’s, women’s golf at USC Beaufort

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 8 days ago

USC Beaufort Director of Athletics Quin Monahan removed the interim tag and promoted Cory Cottrell to head coach for both the USCB men’s and women’s golf teams on Monday. “I’m pleased to announce that Coach Cottrell has accepted the head women’s and men’s golf coach position, and know that our program is in exceptional hands,” Monahan said in a release. “Cory exemplifies the tradition of excellence in our golf programs and will continue to be an outstanding mentor to our young golfers. The tide is rising and Sand Shark Athletics just got better today.”

