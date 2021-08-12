Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,000

Lynchburg News and Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Place townhouse now available! Convenient location and even within walking distance of Jersey Mike's, Panera Bread, Fresh Market and so much more. The first floor offers a living room, laundry closet, breakfast nook with sliding glass doors leading to a privacy fence with concrete patio, a half bath and kitchen (Fridge is new - 2021). The 2nd floor has a full hall bath, master bedroom with 2 closets and a 2nd bedroom. Convenient to Liberty University and University of Lynchburg!

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Nook#Glass#Liberty University#Bedroom Home#Country Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy