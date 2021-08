Do you find that certain genres of games are always worth a look, just in case you might have stumbled upon gold? Fort Triumph meets that criteria for me. When I was younger I had a friend introduce me to Final Fantasy Tactics. Being naive I assumed it played like the other Final Fantasy games. Over the years other games in the similar mindset have become instant purchases for me. XCOM, Mario + Rabbids, Fire Emblem, The Banner Saga—I’ll try them all, and find that I enjoy almost all of them. So, naturally I was a little excited to see Fort Triumph come to the Nintendo Switch. I was unaware of it when it originally released on PC. However, after spending some time with the game there is a good game here, but not a groundbreaking one.