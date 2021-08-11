Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A Cooler Day Ahead

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler air is moving in tonight and will bring temperatures down overnight into the 50s, with a few readings in the 40s possible by the Canadian border. Strong northwest winds will stick around tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs only reaching the 70s and low 80s, in what will be the coolest day we’ve felt in a while! Expect predominantly dry conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend. By Friday, above-average warmth is likely to return and remain into early next week. Confidence is beginning to grow in chances for widespread rain at some point in the first half of next week, with severe weather not out of the question.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Smoke returns to Spokane after day of cooler temperatures

Heavy smoke from wildfires drifted into Spokane on Tuesday afternoon after a cloudy day and cooler temperatures. After a week of hot weather, forecasters at the National Weather Service said the cold front that moved in should keep high temperatures in 70s and 80s this week. Temperatures in Spokane dropped 23 degrees during one 24-hour span since Monday, the most significant drop in the state of Washington, according to forecasters.
EnvironmentKESQ

Cooler and drier days ahead

An incoming trough of low pressure will be providing relief to the Coachella Valley. This system will be moving inland through the remainder of the workweek bringing cooler and drier conditions. Wind speeds will be strengthening through the evening. The strongest gusts will be found through the San Gorgonio Pass,...
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Sunny, breezy day ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 104. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Much cooler days ahead

We’ll enjoy a break from the extreme heat for the rest of the week as a cold front pulls away from the area dragging cooler air in behind it. We’ll be a good 30+ degrees cooler today than yesterday. In fact, we could see record minimum daytime highs today and tomorrow in Billings.
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny and warm day ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Wednesday will be a very similar day with...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Summertime pattern is back, humid day ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The sweet and sweaty summertime pattern is back! The south wind is pumping in that humidity that will make it feel humid this afternoon. We will be mostly clear and sunny with a few clouds and a 40% chance of a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. If you happen to see a thunderstorm it will likely be short lived. Highs will be around average in the low 90s but the higher humidity will make it feel like 102-106 degrees in some areas. Stay hydrated this afternoon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy