A Cooler Day Ahead

Cooler air is moving in tonight and will bring temperatures down overnight into the 50s, with a few readings in the 40s possible by the Canadian border. Strong northwest winds will stick around tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs only reaching the 70s and low 80s, in what will be the coolest day we’ve felt in a while! Expect predominantly dry conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend. By Friday, above-average warmth is likely to return and remain into early next week. Confidence is beginning to grow in chances for widespread rain at some point in the first half of next week, with severe weather not out of the question.