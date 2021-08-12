Good Morning sign publishing deal with Sub Pop

Oday, Sony Music Publishing announced the signing of multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress, and 2021 breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo to a global agreement. Rodrigo made history with her No. 1, critically-acclaimed debut album SOUR. Released on May 21, 2021, the LP scored the biggest debut of the year, earning the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever, and breaking the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. In addition to becoming RIAA Certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. The 18-year-old musician also earned her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash single, “good 4 u,” not to mention hitting No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Chart with the album’s opening track, “brutal.” On June 2, she secured her first No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 Chart with an impressive 283.7M streams, becoming the third female artist to top all three of Rolling Stone’s charts in one week.