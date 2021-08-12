Cancel
Good Morning sign publishing deal with Sub Pop

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelbourne indie duo Good Morning have signed with the publishing division of legendary Seattle indie label Sub Pop. Comprised of Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair, the group join the likes of RVG, Shabazz Palaces and Mudhoney on the publishing imprint ahead of the October release of their new record Barnyard.

