Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Booneville, MS

Police make numerous felony arrests

By Brant Sappington editor@boonevillebanner.com
Daily Corinthian
 5 days ago

Separate, unrelated arrests for arson and for theft of catalytic converters are among numerous felony arrests made recently by the Booneville Police Department. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey reports Tara Kathleen Bartee, 46, of Saltillo was arrested August 9 and charged with one count of arson in connection with a house fire on Bryant Street on June 13. Bond was set at $50,000. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 12, noted Ramey.

www.dailycorinthian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Booneville, MS
City
Corinth, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Saltillo, MS
City
Rienzi, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Convicted Felon#Domestic Violence#Cyber Crime Division#Iuka#Mantachie#Wal Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy