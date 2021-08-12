Police make numerous felony arrests

Separate, unrelated arrests for arson and for theft of catalytic converters are among numerous felony arrests made recently by the Booneville Police Department. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey reports Tara Kathleen Bartee, 46, of Saltillo was arrested August 9 and charged with one count of arson in connection with a house fire on Bryant Street on June 13. Bond was set at $50,000. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 12, noted Ramey.