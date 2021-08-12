Masks required for city, county students

Booneville School District and Prentiss County School District students will be required to wear masks indoors through Labor Day. As COVID-19 cases surge in the community and school systems due to the Delta variant of the virus Booneville Superintendent Dr. Todd English and Prentiss County School District Superintendent Jeff Palmer said requiring masks is the best way they know to keep students in the classroom and learning based on all current guidelines from the CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Education.