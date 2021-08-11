Cancel
Family Relationships

Mom And Daughter Serve On Same Navy Ship Together

By Paul Meara
Racquel McCray decided that when she turned 18 she was going to follow in her parents’ footsteps and join the Navy. According to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” McCray got the rare chance to actually be to see her mother in action after being assigned to her ship, the USS Gerald R. Ford. After joining the Navy in May, Racquel chose to pursue the same logistics specialty as her mother, Tonya McCray, realized she could have the opportunity to watch her in action, and reached out to her chain of command to be assigned to her mother’s ship.

