Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cameron Burell: 4 Things You Should Know About The Late Collegiate Track Star

By Joshua Eferighe
Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The passing of University of Houston track star, Cameron Burrell, Monday (Aug 9) shocked the world of track and field, a tragedy coming just after the Tokyo Olympics. Burrell, 26, was an NCAA National Champion sprinter from 2013 to 2018 on the university’s track team, First Team All-American three times during the indoor and outdoor seasons and winner of the individual national championship in the 100 meter in 2018, matching his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Burrell
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#University Of Houston#Ncaa National#First Team All American#U H#Instagram A#Tmz#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined

Track star Cameron Burrell died by suicide, a medical examiner ruled this week, reports say. The cause of death for the 26-year-old godson of Olympic track and field legend Carl Lewis was listed as a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to TMZ. Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday (August 9), records indicate.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
UFCSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know about Vicente Luque

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Vicente Luque’s latest assignment gives him another opportunity to move one step closer to earning his stripes as a legitimate title contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s welterweight division.
NBAPosted by
BET

Watch Quavo Flex His Basketball Skills During A Pickup Game In Brooklyn

Quavo is known for his love of basketball and that was made clear during a street game in Brooklyn, New York. In a video from DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper is seen playing ball with fans in Brooklyn. One fan tried to go for a shot attempt but was quickly blocked by Quavo who then stole the ball.
BasketballThe Day

UConn's Fudd, DeBerry get gold with USA U-19 team

Aug. 16—A knee injury in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 cost Azzi Fudd the opportunity to add to her gold-medal collection with USA Basketball. But when the UConn women's basketball team's freshman guard got the opportunity to represent her country this summer, she took full advantage. Fudd and...
SoccerNCAA.com

5 things to know for the 2021 NCAA women's soccer season

The 2021 DI women's college soccer season officially begins this week, with season-opening games slated to take place on Thursday, Aug. 19. After a quick turnaround from crowning the 2020-2021 champion back in May, here are 5 things that stand out ahead of the upcoming season:. 5 things to know...
SportsPosted by
BET

Sha’Carri Richardson To Face Medalists After Tokyo Olympics Ban

Following her suspension from this year’s Tokyo Olympics, U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson is making her return to the track for a professional race. Next weekend (August 20-21), the 46th annual Prefontaine Classic will take place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Richardson, 21, will compete against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy