Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2. Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Tigers finish their road trip Thursday at Baltimore. Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the eighth.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list after their frightening collision. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness. The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Pistons acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.