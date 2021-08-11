Cancel
Wages Are Increasing, But So Are The Costs Of Essentials Like Rent, Food And Gas

By Scott Horsley
WAMU
 6 days ago

Consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months ending in July, matching the highest rate of inflation in nearly 13 years. The cost of rent, food and gasoline continues to climb. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

