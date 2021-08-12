Cancel
5 takeaways from Duke men's basketball K Academy press conference

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball players are back competing in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But it’s not for Duke men’s or women’s basketball games. It’s K Academy time. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski, new director of player development Amile Jefferson and a number of Duke players met with the media over Zoom Wednesday for the first day of K Academy and talked about summer training, NIL and what it's been like during the lead up to Krzyzewski's final season.

