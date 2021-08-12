Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Illuminating Ideas for Hanging String Lights in Your Backyard

marysvilleonline.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) So, you’ve created the backyard of your dreams and love everything about it -- except that seeing your surroundings can sometimes be a challenge once the sun’s gone down. As the days grow shorter and we head into fall, it’s one of the best times of year to enhance your backyard life at night.

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illuminating#String Lights#Statepoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Home & Gardenpasadenanow.com

Transform Your Old, Cracked or Weathered Concrete Patio into a Backyard Oasis

After being cooped up inside your home for over a year, you and your family are probably more than ready to get together outside to eat, have fun and just enjoy the warmer weather. Whether it’s with family or friends, as you start to spend more time playing and relaxing in your yard, you may also notice that your outdoor space doesn’t look as good as it could. Why not take the opportunity to upgrade the look of your old, worn, cracked or weather-damaged concrete patio or walkways?
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Charming Vintage-Style Redo for this Bare Bedroom — for Just $774

A bedroom doesn’t technically need anything more than a bed — but it sure is nice to create a beautiful and calming environment that’s fit for a good night’s sleep. That’s true even for guest rooms. While they might not get much action — especially in COVID times — having a sleeping area that feels thoughtful and welcoming is something that guests always appreciate.
Home & GardenQuad Cities Onlines

Living Space: 10 items to toss from your garage in the next 30 minutes

If your garage has turned into the glorified dumping ground for anything that doesn’t fit in your house or that you’re just not quite ready to get rid of, it’s time to get a garbage bag and a donations box and tackle the task. Your garage is a great place to store cars, bikes, lawn tractors and garden tools — but it isn’t the place for broken-down tools, electronics or that hideous lime-green paint that you’re never going to use again. Here’s some help identifying the items that need to go, and a list of the most common garage offenders.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15 Bedroom Accent Wall Ideas to Make Your Space Picture-Perfect

Committing to a room full of patterned wallpaper or an energetic paint color isn't for everyone, but the good news is that the next best thing is opting for an accent wall, where you pick one spot to put your style on full display. The perfect place to introduce an accent wall is in your bedroom, according to interior designer Taniya Nayak, who currently stars on HGTV's Battle on the Beach.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blah Bonus Room Becomes a Teen Dream Hangout Complete With a Candy Drawer and Putting Green

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The sky’s the limit for bonus rooms, if you’re lucky enough to have one. Decorating them often calls for an extra dose of creativity, and sometimes that means calling in some reinforcements, namely a pro designer. That’s exactly why homeowner Ellen McCue teamed up with Fiona Leonard of Fiona Leonard Interiors on this lounge-like hangout for her two teen sons.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Two-Color Combination For Bedroom Walls Of Any Kind

Painting your bedroom colors that suit your style can be very important. Because the paint on your walls is the most defining part of your bedroom. It’s generally the first thing you decide and the first thing you do. Whenever kids get a new room, painting it is the first...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Your Bedroom for Better Sleep, According to Sleep and Design Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Choosing a paint color is about so much more than just aesthetics. When you’re flipping through paint swatches, it’s also important to consider how you want to feel in that room. Take your bedroom, for example. While your personal space is a great opportunity to showcase your unique personality, it’s just as important that your design choices — including paint colors — should be functional, too. Especially when your goal is to create a sanctuary for rest and relaxation.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Smart Kitchen Layout Trick Might Save You Space — and Thousands of Dollars!— in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For designer Anne Sage, simplicity is the name of the game. When faced with designing an entire kitchen in just one weekend for a client, she chose pre-assembled BOXI cabinetry, streamlining the layout of the room and relying on luxe finishes like a matte black cabinet color and warm gray tile. Another big decision Sage made? Forgoing a kitchen island, opting instead to fake the look with a stylish dining table instead.
WorldPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Modern Melbourne Apartment Proves a Rental Can Be Colorful and Playful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Josh, Matt (@joshandmattdesign on TikTok) and our puppy Louis. For creative couple Josh and Matt, their rental apartment isn’t just their home… they describe it as an art playground. “When moving to Melbourne we wanted an apartment that really enabled us to mesh work and home seamlessly and we found the perfect inner city two-bedroom, two-bathroom that allowed us to do just that!” they write. “Our apartment is often the testing ground for new ideas and art creations so you can always expect our interior to change and shift with us! For example, a lot of the art around our house is really a timeline of our art evolution and experimentation with color, texture, and materiality. Because we both work and live in our apartment, it was very important for us to ensure we felt happy in our surroundings. We love being surrounded by art and color; it really lifts the soul and engages the mind. We believe being surrounded by things you love helps inspire you to create amazing things!”
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

12 Porch Roof Ideas for Your Home

A porch is a laid-back place to enjoy some fresh air. Whether on the front, side, or back of the house, a thoughtfully designed porch can boost curb appeal, and beckon people to use the small, outdoor space more often. Adding a roof is a great way to add shade and make the space feel even homier. Check out these creative porch roof ideas to see how adding a little cover can make a big difference.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

The ingredients you need for the perfect bedroom

Originally Posted On: The ingredients you need for the perfect bedroom – Travelling Twinkles (twinklesandmore.co.uk) When was the last time you gave your bedroom a comfort makeover? You need a bedroom to be a comfortable place to relax, to sleep and to read. You want to know you can spend time there and feel safe and at home, and the best thing to do to get your bedroom feeling that way is to figure out the ingredients you need to make your bedroom a perfect place to be.
Weatherthediyplaybook.com

How to Install String Lights From Your House to Your Garage

Last week, I shared my latest outdoor DIY project…painting our garage door a pretty navy! Today, I’m back with another backyard DIY, but this one is a bit more advanced. On a recent Saturday afternoon, Finn and I took a few hours to install string lights in our backyard. Our original plan was to tackle this project once the crew was 100% done with the deck and landscaping, but we finally gave up waiting on them and decided to move forward ourselves. And I’m so happy we did…
GardeningDomaine

19 Hanging Herb Garden Ideas We'd Love to Try

Looking for a plant setup that will do wonders for your home and tastebuds? You can't go wrong with hanging herb gardens. Not only do these arrangements breathe some much-needed life into your space, but they'll also help you maximize your meals' flavor profiles all while cutting down on your budget—we know, this can be a total game-changer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy