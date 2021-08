(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says crews have gotten traffic moving again through Glenwood Canyon, and that’s great news for business owners who rely on Interstate 70 to transport goods. They told CBS4 they’re elated that truck drivers can now avoid the hours-long detour that had been in place for more than two weeks due to destructive mudslides. Heinz Silz, owner of Heinie’s Market in Wheat Ridge, drives thousands of miles every year to get tree-ripe produce. With I-70 closed, his trips to the Western Slope for peaches and other items have become fewer, longer and more expensive. “There’s two ways to...