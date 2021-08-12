Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $100,000

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice 3 Bedroom Ranch home with lots of potential. Miller Park is across the street, so you could literally say you have a park in your front yard. You will love the large living room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space and there is a dining room. All 3 of the bedrooms are nice sized. The bathroom is good sized. The basement area is partially finished. The breezeway between the garage and the house will come in handy when the weather is not so great.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
Waterloo, IA
Real Estate
City
Waterloo, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Breezeway#Cupboard#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy