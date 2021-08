A Star Is Born, the devastating romantic drama released in 1937, explores Hollywood stardom through the rise and fall of Hollywood stars. If you’ve seen any of the four feature films, you already know the basic gist of the plot. I’ve only seen two of them. But in this film, Esther Blodgett (Janet Gaynor) is an aspiring actress and moves from Kansas to Hollywood. By chance, she meets Norman Maine (Fredric March), a veteran film star on the decline. Norman is also an alcoholic. Norman and Esther, now known as Vicki Lester as is a Hollywood custom, fall in love and get married. Maine is an alcoholic and eventually drowns to death. Vicki would have done anything–including quitting–if it meant Norman’s career continuing. There are many familiar Hollywood sights seen in the film. Among them are Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl. You cannot NOT go to the Chinese Theatre upon arriving in Hollywood!