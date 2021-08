HP recently introduced a brand-new member of its Pavilion family, the Pavilion Aero, and it didn’t take very long for it to start making waves. As we noted during our initial impressions of the laptop, this is a laptop that punches above its weight. Starting at just $759, it packs some impressive performance specs, while also being super light. It does make some compromises, but they don’t detract from the great value proposition it brings to the table. As such, we imagine you might be looking for the best place to buy the HP Pavilion Aero. As it stands though, you only really have one option and that’s HP itself.